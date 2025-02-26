VideoAmp Launches VXP Cross-Platform Planning Solution

NEW YORK—The media measurement company VideoAmp has announced VXP, aka VideoAmp Cross Screen Planner. It is billing the offering as a first-of-its-kind media planning solution that leverages publisher first party data to help agencies and brands more efficiently reach target audiences across linear TV, streaming and digital platforms.

The solution is available now in early access and will be available for broader access in Q2 2025

With the announcement, VideoAmp reported that it is expanding its current integrations to unlock access to census-level streaming data from leading publishers including Disney, Fox and Paramount to provide a true cross-platform solution that augments their currency-grade cross-platform measurement dataset spanning 40M homes and 65 million devices. Snap was previously announced last August.

Several companies, including Disney, Fox and Omnicom, praised the effort.

“In pursuit of enabling precise, cross-platform planning for our rich and engaging content, this solution from VideoAmp will continue to expand the way we demonstrate performance and outcomes for advertisers across our inventory,” said Dana McGraw, senior vice president of data and measurement science, Disney. “By leveraging insights rooted in identity and our clean room engagement with VideoAmp, we’re continuing to explore new ways we – and the wider industry – can plan and measure reach of audiences in streaming, with accuracy and precision.”

“Census-level data provides the necessary precision required for more accurate planning across linear, streaming and now social video,” added Megan Pagliuca, chief product officer, Omnicom Media Group. “Given the abundance of inventory generated from the shift to CTV and the importance of social video platforms, it is critical we have a complete view into our video investment opportunities. By integrating audience and outcomes datasets from Omni - the open operating system that supports all Omnicom agencies - Omnicom has and continues to work diligently with VideoAmp to build planning capabilities that reflect the full scope of the marketplace, ensuring a unified approach across all video channels.”

VideoAmp integrates these datasets through its patented clean room technology to enable privacy-first cross-platform planning, helping advertisers maximize reach of advanced and demographic audiences. By breaking down traditional silos, VideoAmp’s advanced planning solution empowers advertisers to effectively allocate their media budget and find their target audiences - whoever they are and wherever they are watching - via the most representative, first party datasets.

“We are extremely excited to join forces with VideoAmp to integrate Fox data into the Planning tool, providing an enhanced solution to our agency partners," said Darren Sherriff, senior vice president of advanced TV at Fox. "Working more closely with VideoAmp allows the planning process to be far more holistic and representative of all Fox inventory across both linear and digital. As the paradigm for buying extends beyond traditional linear to include cross platform, demo and advanced audiences, this evolution is essential for our agency partners and we are happy to support it.”