Verizon to Offer First-Ever Bundle of Netflix & Max

NEW YORK—Verizon has announced a first-of-its-kind discounted streaming bundle of Netflix and Max for the subscribers of its myPlan offering.

Starting December 7 ad-supported services from Netflix and Max will be offered together for Verizon's myPlan customers for just $10 per month, which Verizon says amounts to a 40% savings.

The Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle is among ten $10 monthly perks available to Verizon customers through myPlan. Verizon's myPlan allows customers choose which perks they want to add to their unlimited plans for $10 per month for each perk.

That means customers can get two content bundles with myPlan perks–the Disney Bundle and the Netflix & Max (with ads) bundle—for a total of five streaming services for just $20 per month, Verizon said.

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network,” said Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer, Verizon Consumer Group. “With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer.”

Hunter Terry, Head of CTV at data solutions company Lotame says Verizon's move is a sign of the times.

"Bundling is a natural evolution to combat the fear of subscriber churn from streaming companies," Terry said. "In an era where a consumer could go an entire lifetime binge-watching without finishing a full library of content, subscription fatigue is real.

"Why spend $10-30 a month for three or more streaming services, to see movies and shows that you will never watch?," he added. "Now is a time consumers are reevaluating what makes the cut in their lives. As such, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+ are constantly focused on churn reduction. Bundling is one way to overcome this challenge by making it more accessible and more affordable for consumers to sign up to multiple platforms.

"It may not be the end-all-be-all, but it is a valid strategy for these companies to explore. And for cable companies like Verizon who are feeling the crunch of subscriber loss even more than the cutting-edge streaming services, this partnership could represent a glimmer of hope for their future."