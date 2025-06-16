Netflix Expands Programmatic Ad Sales with Yahoo DSP

Netflix has announced that it is expanding its global programmatic ad offerings by partnering with Yahoo DSP. This will enable brands to buy Netflix advertising through Yahoo programmatically.

The offering is expected to be available later this year in all 12 of Netflix’s ad-supported countries.

"This is another milestone for the ads business, giving our global clients even more optionality in their buying,” Netflix President, Advertising Amy Reinhard said in a blog post. “Our focus has always been to offer the best advertising experience to our clients and members, and we’re excited to continue to give advertisers the ability to reach the most engaged and attentive ad-supported viewers. Yahoo DSP will join The Trade Desk, Google Display and Video 360, and Microsoft as Netflix’s programmatic partners. Most recently, we enhanced our offering to include expanded targeting, allowing advertisers to target more than 100 interests in over 17 categories, including life stages. We also now allow clients to incorporate their first-party data to match against our Netflix ads audience for behavioral insights and targeting.”

Josh Palau, vice president of performance media at Pfizer, responded to the news in a statement, saying: “Love seeing two of my favorite brands making our industry even better. This is a great opportunity to combine Netflix’s scale and quality content with Yahoo’s data-driven targeting and measurement and aligns perfectly with our approach of working with direct, transparent supply path optimization and premium streaming partners like Netflix.”

“We’re excited to bring Netflix’s premium ad-supported inventory to Yahoo DSP clients, offering access to highly engaged audiences in a trusted, brand-safe environment,” added Alia Lamborghini, senior vice president of global revenue at Yahoo DSP. “This integration makes it easy for advertisers to incorporate Netflix into their broader CTV strategies without added complexity. By expanding our premium supply and enabling unified planning, activation, and measurement, we’re helping marketers drive stronger performance and greater impact.”