Charter, Disney Ink Expanded Distribution Pact Adding Hulu, More Networks

STAMFORD, Conn. and BURBANK, Calif.—Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Co. have announced an expanded distribution agreement that brings Hulu (With Ads) to all Spectrum TV Select customers at no additional cost.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The new agreement expands a carriage agreement that was inked after a contentious 2023 blackout that allowed Charter to add Disney streaming services and reduce the number of networks it carried.

Under the new expanded agreement, Spectrum TV Select customers will have access later this summer to Hulu’s extensive library of hit TV series and films, plus award-winning Originals, alongside existing complimentary access to ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN's soon-to-launch streaming service, anticipated by the fall of 2025.

Charter said the expansion will give TV Select customers access to a premium entertainment experience with a retail streaming value of more than $100 per month.

The expanded agreement also will see the return of eight Disney-owned linear networks to Spectrum’s channel lineup: Disney Jr, Disney XD, Freeform, FXX, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo and BabyTV.

Charter and Disney reported that these channels expand Spectrum's entertainment offering and create meaningful value for both companies by boosting advertising reach and strengthening audience engagement across platforms.

The networks had been dropped from an carriage agreement signed in 2023 by Charter and Disney. At the time, Charter said the dropped channels were part of its effort to streamline and offer more cost-effective bundles.

That 2023 agreement also added access to Disney+ as part of Charter’s efforts to expand the streaming services it provides to customers.

“We began this journey to transform the video proposition for consumers with Disney, so it is befitting that this new agreement and the doubling down on our strategy continues with them,” Charter executive vice president, programming acquisition Tom Montemagno said. “This extension is a true testament to our mutual confidence in this innovative model—which already is showing improvement in subscriber churn—and our commitment to work creatively together to achieve win-win outcomes for both of us and most importantly for our customers—all achieved midcycle and absent from any of the typical pressures from expiring agreements.“

Added Disney Platform Distribution Executive Vice President Sean Breen: “With the addition of Hulu and the return of our full portfolio of channels, we're pleased to expand and extend our agreement with Charter—delivering the most robust and valuable combination of linear and streaming entertainment for years to come. This agreement reflects our continued focus on leaning into the strength of Disney's best-in-class programming across every genre and platform—and our shared commitment with Charter to building innovative, consumer-focused distribution models that drive value across the board.”

The renewed extension of Charter and Disney's carriage agreement will continue to be supported by marketing and promotional efforts.

Charter also will make Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, the various Disney Bundles and the forthcoming ESPN streaming service available for purchase to its extensive broadband-only customer base at retail rates, as well as provide TV Select customers the opportunity to upgrade to the ad-free tiers of the included streaming services.

At launch, customers will be able to stream Hulu's TV series, films and critically acclaimed Originals, as well as their live Spectrum TV channels, directly through Xumo Stream Box or on any Hulu-supported device.