Upfronts; Netflix’s Ad-Support Plan Has More 18-34 Viewers Than Any U.S. Network

Netflix reported some notable milestones in its upfront presentation, telling advertisers that its ad-supported plan, which now reaches more than 94 million global monthly active users and that it has more 18-34-year-olds viewers than any other U.S. broadcast or cable network.

Amy Reinhard, Netflix’s president of advertising also stressed that subscribers to its ad-supported tier were highly engaged, spending an average of 41 hours per month on Netflix.

“When you compare us to our competitors, attention starts much higher and ends much higher. And even more impressive, members pay as much attention to mid-roll ads as they do to the shows and the movies themselves,” she said.

What sets Netflix apart is “our ability to marry art and science, combining best-in-class technology with the shows and movies that everyone is talking about and watching,” Reinhard explained. “So while a lot of companies are either/or — either they have great technology, or they have great entertainment — our superpower has always been the fact that we have both. And because our audience is unique, engaged and attentive, a dollar spent on Netflix is more valuable than a dollar spent anywhere else.”

During the presentation Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said that with more than 700 million people watching, Netflix is uniquely positioned to put brands at the center of attention. “Today, everyone really is watching Netflix,” said Lee. “Last year, we had more shows in the Nielsen Top 10 than all other streaming services combined. And just last week, Nielsen reported that we have eight of the top 20 shows across broadcast, on-demand, and streaming.”

Lee announced several global co-branded creative campaigns coming this year, including Wendy’s, Cheetos and Booking.com for the highly anticipated return of "Wednesday". “It's all about bringing stories to life in ways none of us can do on our own. And that’s our idea of the perfect partnership,” she said.

Reinhard also highlighted a number of developments in terms of ad technologies that the streamer is offering advertisers.

The Netflix Ads Suite, Netflix’s in-house advertising platform, is now live in the US and Canada, will be live next week in EMEA, and available in all 12 ad-supported countries by June, she said. The new platform allows advertisers to target more than 100 interests in over 17 categories, including life stages.

“By controlling our own ad tech, we’ll be able to deliver newer tools, better measurement, and more creative formats,” Reinhard added. “The Netflix Ads Suite is also designed to help you tap into the magic that makes Netflix Netflix.”

More specifically Reinhard highlighted four important aspects of the platform:

Enhanced Data Capabilities: With Netflix Ads Suite, advertisers can now incorporate their first-party data, either through LiveRamp or directly with Netflix, so clients can match data sets for behavioral insights and targeting capabilities against Netflix’s ads audience. Netflix also opened third-party data access to trusted partners like Experian and Acxiom and announced its own clean room strategy, where it can collaborate with brands in a private, secure environment on everything from planning and activation to measurement. All while protecting the privacy of our members.

More Buying: The Netflix Ads Suite will offer more options and deal types, allowing clients to transact in whatever way works best for them.

Expanded Measurement: Netflix announced the development of new first-party measurement solutions, starting with a brand lift capability tying viewing behaviors to consumer brand perceptions.

Creative Formats: Netflix debuted a new modular framework for ad formats that leverages generative AI to instantly marry advertisers’ ads with its shows. Reinhard unveiled the first capability with interactive midroll and pause formats that build custom advertising creative with added overlays, call to action, second screen buttons, and more to serve the right ad to the right member at the right time. These formats will be available by 2026 in all ad-supported countries.

“So if you take away anything from today, I hope it’s this: the foundation of our ads business is in place. And going forward, the pace of progress is going to be even faster,” said Reinhard. “Plus, we already have the most important thing: the most engaged audience anywhere.”