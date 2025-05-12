Optimum Launches New Buddle Offering with Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic

NEW YORK—In another example of how pay TV operators are looking to strengthen their bundled offerings by adding streaming services, Altice USA’s Optimum has launched a new bundled streaming offer for customers. As part of the offer, eligible video and internet customers will be provided with a promotional offer of six complimentary months of the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic as a new add-on.

The new bundled streaming offer is scheduled to be available this week to eligible Optimum Extra TV, Everything TV, and Optimum Internet customers, giving them the ability to seamlessly subscribe to their favorite streaming content from the Disney+ and Hulu services directly through Optimum

Optimum noted that this offer is the first of many that the company plans to bring to customers, providing them with the ability to subscribe to more streaming and consumer subscription services directly as part of their Optimum bill.

“We know that our customers want more optionality when it comes to their connectivity and entertainment services, which is why we are excited to collaborate with Disney to deliver a new bundled offer that helps streamline consumers’ Optimum services and their streaming subscriptions,” said Mike Parker, president of Consumer Services at Optimum. “As we continue to enhance and evolve our bundle offerings and add-on experience suite, we are enabling customers to build their own curated content selection through Optimum – giving them more choice, flexibility and value to watch the content they want, how they want it.”