Verizon Renews Fox Carriage Deal

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—Fox Corporation has announced that it has renewed a multiyear deal with Verizon for carriage of its networks, stations and other content on Verizon’s Fios TV platform.

The agreement includes the continued distribution of the full portfolio of Fox brands including Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Network and local Fox O&O TV stations in markets including New York, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

Fox Weather will also be added to the Fios TV lineup, and Tubi will be included in both Fios TV set top boxes, as well as on many other platforms.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” said Michael Biard, president, operations and distribution, Fox Corporation in a statement.