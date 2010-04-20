Univision transitions O&O stations to HD with tapeless GFCAM

Univision Television Group has chosen Ikegami Electronics’ GFCAM (HDS-V10) tapeless HD camcorders for in-studio production at its owned-and-operated stations nationwide.

The stations will transition to HDTV production using the cameras for in-studio production as HD studio cameras on robotic pedestals and jibs and in hand-held use. Ikegami's GFCAM is a three-2/3in CCD ENG camcorder available in native 1080i or 720p versions.

The camcorder can record on consumer CompactFlash media housed in the company’s GFPAK cartridges. It records HD images in MXF-compliant MPEG-2 (50Mb/s long GOP or 100Mb/s I-frame only) at frame rates of 60i, 24p, 25p and 30p using a programmable codec. A 128GB GFPAK can hold four hours of full-resolution 1920 x 1080/4:2.2 HD video at 50Mb/s MPEG-2.

Designed as a tough, broadcast-grade HD ENG camera, GFCAM also can be converted into a full-featured HD studio or field camera by attaching Ikegami's FE-C100A SMPTE fiber camera adaptor.