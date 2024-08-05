Univision Adds Two Affiliates in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Family Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) has launched Univision programming as the primary signal of WHMB TV-40 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and WHME TV-46 in South Bend, Indiana.

"This affiliation is an excellent addition to our portfolio of family-friendly networks and stations, and we're very excited about this partnership and expanding our reach to new audiences," said FBC CEO Drew Sumrall.

Along with this news, FBC named industry veteran Susan Buterbaugh as general manager of WHMB TV-40. "We are grateful to all our loyal viewers who have supported us for more than 50 years," said Buterbaugh. "Univision brings news, entertainment, sports and culture to our community, with new opportunities for our partners. I am honored to lead WHMB TV-40 into this new chapter."

As the most-watched network among U.S. Hispanics, Univision is home to the leading Spanish-language content across news, sports, music and entertainment.

Family Broadcasting Corporation has been in operation since 1972, with multiple national networks including Family Entertainment Television (FETV), Family Movie Classics (FMC), and World Harvest Television (WHT).