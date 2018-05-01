Twitter Announces 30-Plus Content Deals at NewFront

Twitter announced new content deals and renewals with 30 partners at its NewFront presentation Monday night (April 30) in New York.

The activity nearly doubles the number of deals the social media company announced last year.

NBCUniversal, ESPN, Will Packer Media, Viacom and Hearst are among the companies providing content that will appear on Twitter.

“Twitter is the only place where conversation is tied to video and the biggest live moments, giving brands the unique ability to connect with leaned-in consumers who are shaping culture,” said Twitter global VP of revenue and content partnerships Matthew Derella. “That’s our superpower.”

Programs dedicated to topics like women’s empowerment and communities like Black Twitter were introduced to complement the rich conversation about these movements on the platform.

Twitter also announced a Creators Originals, Powered by Niche, a network working with creators to make premium original series on Twitter.

It also introduced a Live Brand Studio, which will help brands create content for Twitter and provide analytics.

Under the deal with NBCUniversal, NBCU will distribute on Twitter live video and clips from units including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemudo, Today and E! News.

Other entertainment programming will be provided by Live Nation, Ellen Digital Sudios and Hearst Magazine Digital Studios.

Viacom will be bringing back exclusive red carpet coverage of big award shows on MTV and BET. New shows from Viacom include the Comedy Central Creators Room, BET Breaks, MTV News and MTV News International.

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon of Black Twitter, Power Star Live from executive producer Will Packer’s Will Packer Media, is a 30-minute weekly show streamed live from the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta. It brings together the most entertaining, enlightening and comedic content across Twitter feeds while attributing and highlighting diverse voices.

Twitter will also be getting news content from BuszFeed, Vice, #Huff Post, History and Vox Media.

Sports content will emanate from ESPN, including SportsCenter, Turner’s Bleacher Report, The Players’ Tribune and Barstool Sports, and sports leagues including Major League Beaseball, MLS and Formula One.