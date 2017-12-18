Bloomberg, Twitter Launch First 24/7 Global Social News Network

LONDON—Bloomberg Media and Twitter are today launching the first-ever 24/7 global news network built for a social media platform. TicToc by Bloomberg is aiming to target "on-the-go, mobile-first news consumers."

The network will use Bloomberg's 2,700 journalists and analysts from across 120 countries and features a mix of live video and reporting as well as breaking news direct from consumers themselves, which has been curated and verified by Bloomberg editors.

The global news update will be available for replay and refreshed each hour with stories from around the world. Relevant tweets, curated and verified by Bloomberg, will run below the video programming, allowing consumers to see accurate tweet conversations around the news.

"We're seeing a shift in the media landscape today: more content companies are partnering with platforms to create hybrid businesses that better serve consumers and society. With TicToc by Bloomberg, we're fusing the best of Bloomberg and Twitter to build a fast and credible modern news experience," said Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith.



"The launch of this new network further reinforces our strategy of driving innovation through exciting new products and services that touch a broad audience around the world."

"Twitter is where people go for breaking news, and now our global audience can turn to TicToc by Bloomberg at any time to see what's happening in the world no matter where they are," added Anthony Noto, Twitter COO. "Combining the journalistic integrity of Bloomberg with the speed and global availability of Twitter makes this a collaboration we are really excited about."

To view TicToc by Bloomberg, follow @tictoc or visit live.twitter.com/tictoc.