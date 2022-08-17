TVU Networks to Highlight Cloud-Based Video Production at IBC2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks will feature its TVU Cloud ecosystem during IBC 2022 (opens in new tab), Sept. 9-12, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

The company will feature its end-to-end solution using 5G networks to provide greater bandwidth, resiliency, ultra-low latency and connectivity with speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G.

The ecosystem, developed with insights from news and sports media companies, is fully cloud-native and customizable to meet the evolving needs of video producers across the globe, the company said.

“The 5G infrastructure, expanded network capacity and flexible configuration is driving explosive growth in live, immersive and interactive experiences,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

“These ground-breaking applications require a video-over-IP infrastructure with the capability and flexibility to enable them," he continued. "That’s why TVU has delivered a cloud-native ecosystem of 5G, 4K solutions that integrate smoothly in a microservices-based, building block approach, making it easy and cost-effective to add capabilities as needed.”

The components of the TVU cloud-based ecosystem work together seamlessly in challenging network environments. Professional cameras equipped with the TVU One mobile transmitter, as well as mobile devices using the TVU Anywhere app, deliver high-quality, low latency 4K video, the company said.

The TVU RPS remote production system uses an encoder and decoder to synchronize the multiple remote sources perfectly and send them to the studio, while TVU Producer enables live streaming programs from any of these sources without a studio infrastructure. TVU Partyline brings the whole team together to collaborate in real time via fully synced signals for live production or virtual events – no matter their location. With the TVU Remote Commentator cloud-based platform, announcers can call the action from anywhere with an internet connection, it said.

Finally, TVU Channel is a 24/7 solution that combines cloud-based playout, live production, SCTE management, scheduling, server-side ad insertion and CDN into a user-friendly micro application. With an as-run log included in TVU Channel, it’s well-suited for FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channel playout or for any content creator looking to start a fully ad-insertable channel.

The company also announced that Spanish national public broadcaster Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in July relied on its cloud-based 4K and 5G solutions for live productions of the Almagro Classical Theater Festival in Almagro, Spain.

