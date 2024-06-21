TV Tech’s Weekly Product News Wrap-Up

Missed any of our product news this week? Here is our new weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between June 17 and June 21. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday June 21, day by day back to our stories from Monday June 17.

Best of Show Guide for 2024 NAB Show Now Available

Future has released the Best of Show Awards Guide for the 2024 NAB Show. This guide takes you on a tour of new products introduced for TV, film, video, streaming, radio, audio and pro AV professionals.

Israel’s Reshet 13 Deploys Deepdub’s Ai-Based Deepdub Go Platform

Deepdub, a provider of AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization services, has announced it is working with Reshet 13, one of Israel's leading broadcasters.

GenAI to Boost Demand for Hybrid Data Platforms

Demand for advanced data platforms is likely to grow significantly over the next three years as more organizations adopt intelligent applications driven by GenAI and other forms of artificial intelligence, according to a new research report from the technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dimension Taps AWS and Arch Platform Technologies to Move Virtual Production to the Cloud

Virtual production studio provider Dimension has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Arch Platform Technologies to scale the company’s global visualization, virtual production and content creation services in the cloud.

Omdia: Mini LED Backlight LCD Display Market to Surpass OLED Displays in 2025

The latest Omdia Mini LED Backlight Market Tracker indicates that LCD TV displays equipped with mini-LED backlight units will hit 6.2 million units in 2024 and surpass the OLED TV display market for the first time in 2025 with 9.3 million units.

Viamedia to Provide Programmatic Ad Sales for Willow by Cricbuzz

Viamedia has announced a deal with Willow by Cricbuzz, a major provider of live, streaming and on-demand cricket, to provide programmatic ad sales representation.

ASTRA 1P Successfully Launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket

SES has announced that the ASTRA 1P satellite was successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 5:35 p.m. local time on June 20.

LG And Blacknut Launch Single Game Subscription Services

LG Electronics USA and Blacknut Cloud Gaming are bringing additional cloud gaming options to LG Smart TVs in the U.S. with the launch of Jackbox Party Starter and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

Reuters Selects Sony Cameras for Its Worldwide Video Group

Sony has announced that the global news agency Reuters has selected Alpha and XDCAM cameras, G Master lenses and audio equipment to equip its video journalists across the world.

NextGen TV: A Brighter Future Beckons, But a Clear Sunset is Needed

ATSC 3.0, (aka "NextGen TV") offers immersive experiences, enhanced accessibility, and societal benefits. However, a clear and well-defined sunset date for ATSC 1.0 simulcasting is crucial to truly unlock this potential.

Vizrt Rolls Out Viz Trio Go Graphics Creation, Control Solution

Vizrt has launched Viz Trio Go, an out-of-the-box 3D graphics creation and control tool that combines compact hardware with the Viz Trio graphics control application and Viz Engine, the company’s graphics platform that enables complete graphics production via NDI workflows.

NextGenTV Comes to Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C.

Leading television stations serving the Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. market have launched NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

Iowa PBS Adds Three SSL System T S300 Mixers

Iowa PBS has installed three new Solid State Logic System T S300 Dante-native audio mixing platforms.

Can You Hear Me?

Television operations and production is a team effort where clear communication between all members is critical. Communicating a camera angle, inserting a graphic or counting into a video replay all require clear, uncluttered, undistorted communications between producers, directors, operators and technicians.

RF at the 2024 NAB Show Part 2: Technical Sessions & Discussions

Doug Lung discusses noteworthy presentations from the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference. Many of the presentations were about signals modulating the RF, focusing on ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 3.0 applications rather than the generation and transmission of RF.

New GatesAir Care Program Addresses Growing Shortage Of RF Engineers

GatesAir has launched "GatesAir Care," an enhanced managed services program addressing the gap being created as RF engineers near retirement with skilled RF resources and services.

NEP Group Adds 10 Sony MLS-X1 Live Switchers

NEP Group has acquired 10 new Sony MLS-X1 Live Switchers, bringing the video production facilities company’s total to 31, Sony is reporting.

SMPTE To Offer IP Networking Bootcamp

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has unveiled a pilot IP networking boot camp consisting of three different courses and a final exam.