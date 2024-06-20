NextGenTV Comes to Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—Leading television stations serving the Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. market have launched NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

The launch involved WPDE-TV (the ABC affiliate owned by Sinclair), WBTW (the CBS affiliate owned by Nexstar), WHMC (ETV and SCETV PBS Kids 24/7) and WWMB (Howard Stirk Holdings’ Dabl affiliate).

The June 19 Myrtle Beach-Florence launch follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WWMB, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WWMB will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All the programming of each participating station will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which all modern television sets can receive.

BitPath, the country’s premier data broadcasting platform, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.

TV Tech has been tracking all the markets where NextGen TV broadcasts have been launched here. Our full coverage of NextGen TV issues and developments is available here.