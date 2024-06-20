Vizrt Rolls Out Viz Trio Go Graphics Creation, Control Solution

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has launched Viz Trio Go, an out-of-the-box 3D graphics creation and control tool that combines compact hardware with the Viz Trio graphics control application and Viz Engine, the company’s graphics platform that enables complete graphics production via NDI workflows.

The company designed Viz Trio Go with smaller production hubs in mind. The offering gives local and regional TV stations and OB van operators access to a high-quality graphics solution at an affordable price, it said.

“Historically, smaller or more regional broadcasters operate with limited budgets and limited resources,” said Ionut Pogacean, senior product manager at Vizrt. “Often one staff member wears many hats.”

“We realize the challenges these stations are facing, including that to remain competitive in today’s current landscape, they must deliver content that is visually engaging, similar to the bigger broadcasters.”

The new offering enables any size broadcaster to create high-quality visuals easily regardless of budget and technical expertise. Viz Trio Go is a plug-and-play solution that accelerates time to air and seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, thereby reducing the need for extensive training or additional personnel, Vizrt said.

The solution comes with free customizable graphics packages modeled on the graphics of top sports and news broadcasters. Templates are easy to modify using the Viz Artist 3D motion graphics design tool, it said.

For news users, Viz Trio Go comes with a free, unique course created by Viz University that’s accessible the minute the machine is turned on. The course covers Viz Trio software, Viz Engine and Viz Artist, it said.

The company also announced Viz Trio Go will be offered at a significant discount with the purchase of TriCaster or Viz 3Play. NVG1 customers can trade in their units for Viz Trio Go and receive a 50% discount until the end of the year, it said.