NEP Group Adds 10 Sony MLS-X1 Live Switchers

SYDNEY—NEP Group has acquired 10 new Sony MLS-X1 Live Switchers, bringing the video production facilities company’s total to 31, Sony said today.

“NEP initially purchased 21 MLS-X1 units to upgrade and expand our current Sydney facility and deploy them in time for last year’s large international sporting competition held across Australia and New Zealand,” said Marc Segar, NEP senior vice president of technology.

The MLS-X1 is part of the Sony Networked Live ecosystem through connected hybrid on-premises and cloud capabilities.

“The new MLS-X1 Live Switchers are currently being used in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland on a variety of projects, productions and events. This really highlights the versatility and efficiency of the MLS-X1 Live Switchers within NEP's production ecosystem,” said Segar.

Marc Segar (Image credit: NEP)

“By being able to allocate switcher resources between virtual configurations and seamlessly integrate additional hardware as needed, the MLS-X1 enhances NEP's ability to handle a diverse range of projects and events across multiple locations. Moreover, the native ST-2110 support ensures easy integration into NEP's existing facilities, further streamlining our production workflows.

NEP is among the leaders producing events that increasingly require additional resources as the use of 4K increases and larger switcher configurations are needed, said Sony.

“The MLS-X1 is easily expanded and allows for efficient use of resources. It can be configured for large global 4K productions or divided into smaller HD productions as required. NEP typically uses an MLS-X1 or multiple MLS-X1s in our Andrews production hubs to manage all the major sports coverage that we produce on a weekly basis,” said Segar.

The MLS-X1 offered several benefits that attracted NEP to the switcher, including its modular approach and scalability, said Sony.

“We love the way we can share resources efficiently across various projects, whether it's a large-scale international sporting event or a smaller, localized production,” said Segar. “The scalability and flexibility of the MLS-X1 Live Switcher align perfectly with NEP's needs, allowing us to adapt to the demands of different projects seamlessly.”

More information from Sony Australia and Sony New Zealand is available online.











