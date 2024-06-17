SMPTE To Offer IP Networking Bootcamp

WHITE PLAINS, NY—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) has unveiled a pilot IP networking boot camp consisting of three different courses and a final exam.

The courses will cover the latest SMPTE ST 2110 advancements, updates and standards and will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Seating is limited, the society said.

Two of the three courses are new, and the existing course has been updated. Those who complete the three courses and pass the final examination will become certified in IP networking with a focus on SMPTE ST2110, it said.

The courses include:

Introduction to IP Networking, which covers the basics needed for a foundation in IP networking.

Designing an IP Network, which provides an overview of the elements, systems and devices in a fully IP facility environment. The course looks at the entire IP media supply chain.

Understanding ST 2110, which covers how ST 2110 can be used to create media production or delivery systems within IP networks.

Each class is three-weeks long and will be taught by live instructors. Study groups and discussion forums will run the duration of the boot camp. Practice exams and sample questions will be offered following each course. A syllabus is available upon request, SMPTE said.

The final week of boot camp includes three interactive sessions with industry experts, who will offer practical insight into solving real-world problems. Attendees have one week to complete the final exam following the sessions.

The price of the bootcamp is $1,350. An early bird discount price of $900 is available until June 28. SMPTE’s schedule at the moment is tentative; however, a different boot camp course currently is scheduled to be offered one week in July, August and September. The beginning date in July currently is unavailable, but it will be after July 4, SMPTE said.

Course registration is available online.