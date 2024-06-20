LG And Blacknut Launch Single Game Subscription Services

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA and Blacknut Cloud Gaming are bringing additional cloud gaming options to LG Smart TVs in the U.S. with the launch of Jackbox Party Starter and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

In announcing the launch of the services, LG and Blacknut noted they are hoping to capitalize on the fact that there has been a 134% increase year over year in cloud game app-opens and a 145% increase in the number of unique TVs opening cloud gaming apps.

The launch means that customers can now natively access and install the games on LG's webOS App Store on LG Smart TVs. Upon downloading, LG gamers can play a 30-minute free demo before unlocking the full game for a small monthly subscription fee with no lock-in contract required.

The experience is accessible for LG gamers with an LG Smart TV 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 model equipped with webOS 6.0.; the experience is currently exclusive to LG Smart Devices with purchased games only playable from the original purchasing device, LG explained.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway offers fast-paced, family-friendly racing action featuring beloved Nickelodeon characters, dynamic tracks, and a variety of customizable karts for a fun and competitive experience. The racing game is playable in Solo or Multiplayer mode using a Bluetooth controller, or by connecting up to four gamepads simultaneously for a party experience.

The Jackbox Party Starter is a collection of Jackbox's most popular games including Trivia Murder Party 2, Tee K.O, & Quiplash 3, all designed as an entry point into the franchise and as a starting point for new Jackbox players on Blacknut. The collection of multiplayer games are designed for work events, birthdays, hangouts, family time and more. The games are playable by remote control, gamepad, and feature the innovative use of mobile devices as controllers, allowing anyone with an internet-connected phone, tablet or laptop to join a game without the need for extra game controllers.

"This new ability for users to purchase individual Blacknut IPs directly through the app store broadens the scope of democratized access to premium cloud gaming. By reducing the already minimal friction associated with starting and maintaining cloud games, players can focus on what truly matters—the enjoyment and immersion of the gaming experience itself," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut Cloud Gaming. "Through this seamless access, players can dive into their favorite games quickly, effortlessly, and with minimal expense, allowing for more spontaneous and flexible gaming sessions."

The technical development and launch of the project were successfully completed in just under two months between the LG and Blacknut teams.

"At LG, we are delighted to offer accessible premium gaming experiences to our consumers through our continued collaboration with Blacknut," said Matthew Durgin, vice president of North American Content and Services, LG Electronics USA. "LG is looking forward to continuing to innovate in the cloud gaming industry. Our partnership with Blacknut is a testament to how LG continues to bring added value and premium gaming experiences to our users."