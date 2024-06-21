Viamedia to Provide Programmatic Ad Sales for Willow by Cricbuzz

LEXINGTON, Ky.—Viamedia has announced a deal with Willow by Cricbuzz, a major provider of live, streaming and on-demand cricket, to provide programmatic ad sales representation.

The agreement marks a significant expansion for Viamedia from cable into the programmatic streaming space at a time when there is growing interest in cricket, which is one of the world’s most popular sports, in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, Viamedia will completely transform the ad inventory management for Willow by Cricbuzz, leveraging its advanced suite of programmatic technologies. This allows the company to offer its advertising spaces through modern, automated channels and will significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency and revenue potential of each streaming service’s programmatic ad sales. Advertisers can also expect improved targeting, increased reach, and higher ROI from their ad campaigns, the companies said.

“Viamedia’s strategic partnership with Willow by Cricbuzz signifies a major advancement into the streaming media landscape,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia. “Our profound expertise in ad sales places us at the cutting edge of digital advertising evolution and positions our partners for unprecedented success. By integrating programmatic technology, we are redefining the reach and precision of advertising and enhancing revenue streams, setting a new pace for innovation in the advertising industry and expanding our footprint in the programmatic streaming sector.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Viamedia and leverage their expertise to enhance our ad sales strategy,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow by Cricbuzz. “Viamedia’s advanced programmatic capabilities will streamline our ad sales process and provide our advertisers with more precise targeting options. This partnership will drive substantial growth for our platform and ensure our audiences receive the most pertinent content.”