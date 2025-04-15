MyFree DirecTV Adds Eight NBCU Channels

DirecTV’s free streaming service MyFree DirecTV has just added another eight channels from NBCUniversal.

MyFree DirecTV is designed to be a baseline service for consumers to engage with the DirecTV streaming experience and build their own programming lineups more customized to the specific genres of content (MySports, MyEntertainment, MyNews, etc.)

With the addition of the eight NBCU channels today, MyFree offers more than 100 different networks, spanning all the most popular genres. In addition to today’s launches,

MyFree DirecTV will add another four NBCU channels in the next few months.

DirecTV described the eight new channels added on April 15 as follows:

Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

E! Keeping Up: Catch up and "keep up" with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

Million Dollar Listing Vault: Bravo's Million Dollar Listing vault has the best of luxury real estate, with all the deals and drama! Watch every season now!

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Real Housewives Vault: From the OC to NYC and everywhere in between, revisit the glitz, glamour, and drama that launched the popular franchise.

SNL Vault: See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts!

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, original entertainment, a library of GOLF Channel favorites, and much more.

DirecTV described the additional channels coming soon as follows:

Dateline 24/7: Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.

NBC News NOW: Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7.

TODAY All Day: Enjoy all four hours of the TODAY show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors.

NBC Sports NOW: Enjoy 24/7 programming including popular sports talk shows with Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard and more, plus watch live events and highlights.