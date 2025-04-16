Sony Commercializes LiDAR Depth Sensor

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has commercialized its AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, a 1.14-inch (W) x 1.14-inch (H) x 1.22-inch (D) unit, excluding protrusions, that leverages miniaturization and optical lens technologies from Sony’s machine vision industrial cameras for applications where space and weight constraints are paramount.

The 1.76-ounce LiDAR depth sensor uses Direct Time of Flight (dToF) LiDAR technology, which delivers fast and accurate measurement, distance resolution and measuring range. The proprietary dToF ranging module, equipped with a Single Photon Avalanche Diode (SPAD) sensor, uses multiple ranging points for distance measurement and can accurately measure distances in three dimensions: length, width and depth, the company said.

The AS-DT1 can measure distances to low-contrast subjects and objects with low reflectivity, which are more difficult to detect with other ranging methods. This enables accurate measurement of distances in diverse environments, it said.

The sensor's compact, lightweight design and rigid aluminum housing allow for integration into a wide range of devices, it said.

Sony’s proprietary dToF ranging module, equipped with a SPAD sensor, achieves highly accurate measurements and distance resolution. It can measure at various distances. For example, at about 32.8 feet, it delivers with a margin of about two inches, both indoors and outdoors, it said.

The company expects to make the AS-DT1 available in spring 2026. A prototype will be exhibited first in the United States at Xponential in Houston, May 20-22.

More information is available on the company’s website .