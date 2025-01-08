DirecTV Launches Dedicated Out-of-Home Ad Network

NEW YORK—DirecTV Advertising has unveiled plans to launch a dedicated out-of-home (OOH) ad network, DirecTV Remote, which will deliver ads to consumers on the go in hotels, airplanes and small businesses.

This effort marks the first time a pay TV provider will offer dynamic ad insertion into in-flight TV programming, the company said.

“DirecTV has always been in the business of delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time,“ DirecTV Advertising Chief Advertising Sales Officer Amy Leifer said. “But as Live TV viewing shifts beyond the traditional household, we have to think differently about how we define the ‘right place.’ DirecTV Remote will give marketers the ability to tell their brand’s story through premium video, embarking on a journey to reach audiences without walls, while driving tangible business results.”

In launching the effort, DirecTV reported that the growth of retail media networks; digital billboards, growing mobility functionality, and digital programmatic buying will help OOH ad spending surpass $9.5 billion in 2025.

DirecTV also cited data showing that 76% of digital out-of-home viewers took an action after seeing an ad, like visiting a website, going to a store or making a purchase.

DirecTV Advertising reported that it is currently in market with media buyer Starcom and Best Buy as the first partner to advertise using the OOH offering beginning this week.

“As the advertising landscape becomes increasingly omnichannel, the line between online and offline continues to blur,” Alyssa Kelly, senior vice president of strategy and planning at Starcom, said. “OOH is no longer just a standalone tactic—it’s a critical component of comprehensive media strategies that drive results. We’re thrilled to collaborate with DirecTV and Best Buy on this innovative initiative, enabling our clients to unlock new opportunities for engagement and impact.”