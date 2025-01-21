Allen Media Replaces Local Meteorologists With Weather Channel Weathercasters

A number of meteorologists have announced their departures from local TV stations owned by Allen Media Broadcasting in recent days, after the station group announced a partnership with The Weather Channel that would replace local weather personnel with TWC forecasters based from its Atlanta headquarters.

As part of the Allen Media Group owned by media personality Byron Allen, AMB owns and operates 28 TV stations nationwide, covering all four commercial networks. AMG acquired The Weather Channel, part of The Weather Group, in a deal worth $300 million in 2018 and the “groundbreaking format” has been in Beta for several years, according to AMG.

“The new format will dramatically improve reporting capabilities, especially in high-stakes weather situations,” AMB said on Saturday. “This initiative aims to transform the way local weather is reported—ensuring the most accurate, timely, and engaging forecasts for communities across the country.”

AMB announced the move on a Saturday—not a typical day to issue such news releases—most likely in response to the number of news personalities who informed their viewers about their pending departures on Friday.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN that the new arrangement “will impact at least 50 meteorologists,” and that some of them will be offered new positions at the The Weather Channel.

On Friday, WTHI-TV news anchor Patrece Dayton and chief meteorologist Kevin Orpur announced their departure from the station in Terre Haute, Indiana. “For those of you who don’t know, both of our positions are being eliminated here at WTHI-TV,” Dayton said. “The television business in general is changing nationwide and budget cuts are happening everywhere.”

Christina Burkhart, meteorologist with ABC affiliate WJRT-TV in Flint, Michigan, put the number of layoffs at 100, announcing on her Facebook page: “Allen Media is laying off all local meteorologists company-wide. This is nearly 100 meteorologists at just over 20 stations across the country.

“Mid-Michigan friends, it breaks my heart to say ABC12 is on this list. Please keep these local meteorologists in your thoughts as they navigate big changes in the coming weeks, and their stations as they learn how to provide coverage without them.

“Weather forecasts will be sent from the weather channel in Atlanta. These will be pre-recorded by regional meteorologists recording hits for each Allen station. Live severe weather coverage will also come from them.”

Spencer Dayton, meteorologist with Gray Media-owned CBS station WVLT Knoxville, Tennessee, panned the new move.

“I don’t think this is a good move and I don’t see it being successful,” he said in a Facebook post. “It may save money in the short term, but takes away value and credibility in the long term. I personally know some in this group that were let go. They are wonderful people, employees and meteorologists.

“WEATHER is the number one reason most people watch a local newscast. These folks are more valuable than some companies realize and I am certain they will land on their feet,” Dayton continued. “I’m employed by Gray Media and we are still hiring, so there are no signs of us doing anything like that anytime soon.”

The new partnership comes after AMG announced a restructuring plan last May that impacted about 12% of its workforce, about 2,500 employees.