New York Governor Calls for End to MSG-Altice Blackout, Consumer Refunds

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has called on Altice USA and MSG Networks to settle their ongoing carriage dispute and directed the state’s Department of Public Service (DPS) to push to end the sports networks’ blackouts and get refunds to consumers.

The MSG and MSGSN sports networks were dropped from Altice USA’s Optimum-branded pay TV offerings after the operator and MSGN were unable to reach a new carriage deal when the old one expired on Dec. 31. The blackout means Altice’s Optimum subscribers have lost access to New York Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils games. Key sticking points in the dispute are the cost of the networks and flexibility as to how they are packaged for consumers.

In a letter to Altice USA , DPS said the operator is required to respond to the letter within five days detailing the specific steps it will take to ensure customers are held harmless during the dispute. If Altice fails to provide a satisfactory plan, DPS said it will initiate public hearings where itwill be required to publicly explain how it is protecting affected customers as part of the department’s ongoing review of the matter.

“New Yorkers are proud sports fanatics, and blocking Knicks, Rangers and Islanders fans from watching programming they’ve paid to watch is simply unconscionable,” Hochul said. “Denying fans access to live sports because of a ridiculous dispute between Optimum and MSG is unfair to New Yorkers and our patience has expired. This has gone on for long enough — it’s time for both sides to get back to the negotiating table and resolve this for the good of New Yorkers. Enough is enough!”

In a statement, MSG Networks said: “We applaud Governor Hochul’s engagement and ensuring local sports fans have access to MSG Networks’ programming. We remain ready to negotiate with Optimum or enter binding arbitration to immediately bring our games back on the air.”

Altice USA supplied this statement: “We agree with Governor Hochul that local sports fans who want MSG Networks' content should have access to it, which is why we were asking MSG to reach a deal for our customers who want it. In the meantime, we have been making sure our customers don’t miss a game, spending millions of dollars to help sports fans and non-sports fans alike. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul to fix the outdated programming model that does not align with how consumers watch TV today. In the meantime, while we help customers with options, MSG Networks has done nothing to make their content more affordable and has made no effort to assist impacted fans.”

Recently, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin sent a letter to Altice USA urging the cable operator to quickly resolve the dispute. The attorneys general also demanded automatic refunds for customers who have been denied access to the MSG regional sports channels they paid for as part of their Optimum cable plans. The letter noted that some refunds or credits had been made but were not universally given out to subscribers.

