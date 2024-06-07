TV Tech’s Weekly Product News Wrap-Up

Missed any of our product news this week? Here is our new weekly wrap-up of new productions, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between June 3 and June 7. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday June 7, day by day back to our stories from Monday June 3.

Charter Sees a Big Payoff from AI-Generated Ads

Evidence that AI tools can be a bonanza for local ad sales and bring in a host of new clients that might not otherwise be able to produce video ads, can be found at Charter’s Spectrum Reach’s local ad sales efforts.

J:COM Taps Brightcove for New Streaming Service

Brightcove has announced that J:COM Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest cable TV company, is using Brightcove technologies to power J:COM’s newest streaming service, Ikimono Watch (“Animal Watch”).

Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Cloud Live Sync

Blackmagic Design has announced Blackmagic Cloud Sync, a new feature of Blackmagic Cloud storage that allows a camera to sync media into a DaVinci Resolve bin while the camera is recording.

Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation Deploys Riedel's Production Suite in OB Vans

Riedel Communications has announced that the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT S.A.), Greece’s state-owned public broadcaster, has acquired Riedel's cutting-edge Simplylive Production Suite to expand its live production capabilities across a wide range of events.

ARRI Introduces Hi-5 SX Wireless Camera, Lens Control Unit

ARRI has unveiled its single-axis Hi-5 SX wireless camera and lens control hand unit, which can be upgraded with greater functionality via an optional software license.

Live Cloud Production Takes Off With Far-Reaching Implications

The broadcast industry’s accelerating transition to cloud-based production of sports, news and other live programming is proving far more disruptive to the evolution of video services than seemed likely not so long ago.

Dante Adds Media Encryption, Enhancing Security Features of the Dante AV-over-IP Platform

Audinate Group Limited, developer of the Dante AV-over-IP solution, has announced the addition of Dante Media Encryption to the security features and benefits of the Dante platform. Dante Media Encryption protects the content of media flows using strong AES-256 encryption, safeguarding media from interception or unauthorized access.

Anton/Bauer Launches 'Preservation Power' Campaign in Partnership with Rainforest Trust

Anton/Bauer has announced the launch of its 'Preservation Power' campaign. This initiative supports Rainforest Trust's mission to conserve and protect the world's most threatened tropical forests and endangered wildlife.

Canon Announces New EOS C400 6K Full-Frame RF Mount Cinema Camera

Canon U.S.A. Inc. has made several new product announcements with the unveiling of the new Canon EOS C400 cinema camera, a new RF-Mount CINE-SERVO and firmware updates with enhanced features for Cinema EOS Cameras and Pro Camcorders.

New Yahoo Advertising Data Offering Takes Aim at Ad Market Fragmentation

Yahoo Advertising is addressing the splintering advertising market with a new product that blends datasets to give advertisers greater perspective on connected TV (CTV) and linear audience viewers.

ITV Turns To Friend MTS To Fight Piracy

U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV has selected Friend MTS anti-piracy services to help protect its content.

Akili Kids! Handles Fast-Paced Schedule With PlayBox Neo

The Kenyan children’s network broadcast more than 1 million video files in four years using PlayBox Neo technologies.

Clear-Com Expands Connectivity, Device Support Of Arcadia Intercom

The update includes I.V. Direct Interfacing and HelixNet HXII-DPL Powerline device support.

Sony Electronics Unveils New Firmware Roadmap for the BURANO Digital Cinema Camera

Two new firmware updates will include additional recording modes, support for live event production and more improvements, which will be released over the next year.

DZS Completes NetComm Acquisition

Deal expands its offerings to broadband networking, connectivity and cloud software and its footprint in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia/New Zealand.

FCC Ends Affordable Connectivity Program

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has announced that the agency officially ended the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on June 1, 2024 after Congress failed to provide additional funding.

Dielectric Antennas Help CTN Spread Its Message Far and Wide

This user report explains how the Christian Television Network, which operates 24 television stations throughout the United States, recently installed three new Dielectric antennas at its stations.