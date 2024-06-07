ARRI Introduces Hi-5 SX Wireless Camera, Lens Control Unit

MUNICH—ARRI today unveiled its single-axis Hi-5 SX wireless camera and lens control hand unit, which can be upgraded with greater functionality via an optional software license.

Joining the company’s three-axis Hi-5 unit, Hi-5 SX It shares the same form factor, offering an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to operate. The weatherproof, hard-wearing Hi-5 SX brings the company’s dependable control of most lenses on any camera and is priced affordably, ARRI said.

The Hi-5 SX’s large display is easy-to-read. Its intuitive touchscreen interface is based on the camera in use. ARRI offers swappable radio modules, enabling crews to select the right one for any shooting location or to conform to different regional RF regulations, it said.

The new control unit is compatible with all existing Hi-5 licenses, such as the Cinefade, RED camera control and Focusbug licenses, it said.

It can be upgraded with two new software licenses that give users the ability to access needed functions when required, it said.

The Hi-5 SX Plus License enables lens mapping, Custom Smart Ring creation, six additional user buttons and tail slate mode. The Hi5 SX All-Axis License enables simultaneous use of the knob, slider and force-pad for three-axis lens control, as well as complete display information, AUX axis and full virtual T-stop and focal length features, ARRI said.

Once both licenses are installed the Hi-5 SX becomes functionally indistinguishable from the Hi-5; the blue SX joystick toggle can even be swapped for black. Users of the Hi-5 SX with no additional licenses installed can choose between the knob, slider or force-pad to control a single lens axis, whether for focus, iris or zoom, it said.

With a rugged housing that is sealed, dustproof and weatherproof, the Hi-5 SX can be operated with complete reliability in harsh environmental conditions. ARRI-branded batteries based on the NP-L interface can be hot-swapped without powering the unit down. Their remaining capacity is indicated accurately on the display screen, it said.

The Hi-5 SX will be available to order beginning July 1. It will ship Oct. 1. The new wireless single-axis control device replaces the ARRI SXU-1 single-axis hand unit, which is being phased out, it said.