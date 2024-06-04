Sony Electronics Unveils New Firmware Roadmap for the BURANO Digital Cinema Camera

SYDNEY—Sony Electronics has announced the next two firmware updates for the BURANO, the newest addition to the CineAlta family of digital cinema cameras.

The firmware updates, BURANO Version 1.1 and Version 2.0, are planned to be released over the next year and will include additional recording formats, new de-squeeze options and monitoring updates as well as other features and requests from the cinematic community.

Planned for release in late June 2024, BURANO Version 1.1 includes new features for live event production and the addition of 1.5x de-squeeze display for anamorphic lenses. Version 1.1 will add S700 Protocol over Ethernet which enables remote control of a BURANO using an RCP (remote control panel). Controllable settings include exposure, white balance, paint, and others (depending on the RCP model). Version 1.1 also enables support for Multi Matrix Area Indication. This feature allows users to adjust targeted colors during Multi Matrix operation.

In addition, BURANO Version 1.1 also allows support for Sony’s Monitor & Control app version 2.0.0 which enables in demand features such as Multi-Camera Monitoring function for iPadOS. This in turn allows feeds for up to four cameras and precise exposure monitoring including waveform, histogram, false color and zebra, Sony reported.

Some other features include intuitive focus control and frequently used functions' control - a similar operation to Sony's CineAlta cameras using a mobile device such as frame rate, ND filter, sensitivity, look, shutter speed and white balance. Sony’s Monitor & Control app is free and available for iOS and Android devices.

Planned to be released in March 2025 or later, BURANO Version 2.0 offers many new features and improvements requested from the user community, including new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.

Version 2.0 will include new recording formats including a new 3.8K Full Frame crop that leverages nearly the entire sensor and can shoot up to 120 fps. This new recording mode allows the filmmaker to prioritize faster sensor performance depending on the needs of their application. Other new recording formats include the addition of 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager modes and the following:

Full Frame; 3.8K 16:9 Mode; Up to 120 fps

Super 35; 4.3K 4:3 Mode (for Anamorphic); Up to 60 fps

Super 35; 1.9K 16:9 Mode; Up to 240 fps

BURANO Version 2.0 will also add 1.8x de-squeeze setting as well as additional high frame rate (S & Q) modes including 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, 110 fps.

Version 2.0 also offers monitoring improvements, including standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVC and an improved on-screen display which places camera status information outside of the image. Version 2.0 will also include View Finder Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring.

BURANO Version 2.0 also includes additional exposure tools (High/Low Key) derived from the flagship VENICE camera system. Version 2.0 will also expand white balance memory presets from 3 to 8 and support Active/High Image Stabilization in Full-Frame 6K and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 imager modes.

Finally, Version 2.0 will add breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN.

The new BURANO Version 1.1 will be available in late June 2024. BURANO Version 2.0 will be available in March 2025 or later. Filmmakers can easily download the update directly to their camera using a Mac or PC. For more details click here .