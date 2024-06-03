DZS Completes NetComm Acquisition

DALLAS—DZS has announced that it has completed its acquisition of NetComm Wireless Pty Ltd. (NetComm) in a deal that will expand its technology offerings and its footprint.

“The NetComm acquisition underscores our commitment to provide communications service providers and enterprise customers with a comprehensive set of connectivity solutions that has now been expanded to include distribution point units (DPUs), WiFi, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and industrial Internet of things (IIoT) products,” said Charlie Vogt, president and CEO, DZS. “With NetComm’s market-leading connectivity solutions, DZS enhances its overall portfolio with differentiated solutions to capitalize on our broadband anywhere vision and go-to-market strategy.”

In conjunction with the acquisition, EdgeCo LLC (EdgeCo), a global investment firm specializing in mergers & acquisitions and flexible financial solutions, increased its financial support of DZS aligned with management and their vision and go-to-market strategy.

“The investment team at EdgeCo and our affiliates have been following the evolution of DSL to PON for more than 20 years and upon Charlie Vogt’s appointment as president & CEO of DZS in 2020, we increased our focus across the broadband market segment,” said Robert Binkele, managing director, EdgeCo. “With great anticipation of the United States and other government broadband stimulus programs to be released during the 2H24 and into 2025, and service providers depleting what appears to have been an over-rotation of inventory, we believe that DZS is well-positioned across the North America, EMEA and now ANZ market segments as service providers return to normal purchasing cycles.”

The combination of DZS’ Broadband Networking and Cloud Software portfolio with NetComm’s Fiber Extension, Connected Home, FWA and IIoT portfolio and patents creates a comprehensive, flexible, intelligent, easy-to-install and operate broadband networking and connectivity portfolio, the companies reported.

Key benefits and NetComm connectivity portfolio:

Expanded Customer Footprint: NetComm’s customers encompass the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Latin America. The combined portfolio of customers enables DZS to provide service providers and enterprise customers with a comprehensive broadband networking, connectivity and cloud software portfolio.

A wider array of technology and solutions, including connected Home: WiFi 6/6E/7 solutions; fiber extension and DPU solutions for multiple dwelling units (MDUs) and fiber-to-the-curb applications; Fixed Wireless Access solutions for 4G/5G and 5G millimeter wave solutions; connected enterprise solutions with IIoT connectivity solutions leveraging 4G/5G wireless and WiFi technologies

DZS will integrate its network assurance and WiFi experience management solutions with NetComm’s Connected Home, Fiber Extension and FWA solutions.

NetComm increases the scale of DZS providing new growth opportunities across the combined customer and regional landscape.