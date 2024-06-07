AI-Generated Ads Produce $27M in Revenue for Charter's Spectrum Reach

Evidence that AI tools can be a bonanza for local ad sales and bring in a host of new clients that might not otherwise be able to produce video ads, can be found at Charter’s Spectrum Reach’s local ad sales efforts.

Following a partnership with Waymark to deploy its AI tools for quick creation of local ads, Spectrum and Waymark are reporting that in 2022, Spectrum Reach's team locked in $11.5 million in ad dollars with Waymark's AI spec spots and commercials. In 2023, they increased that number to $27 million.

The companies also reported in a recently published case study that Spectrum Reach and its clients used Waymark’s AI to boost operations across the board, producing nearly 7,000 rendered commercial projects.

In 2023, Spectrum Reach was also able to generate an average of $4,000 ad dollars per Waymark video.

The results are a particularly positive development for broadcast stations and local ad sales efforts at a time when broadcasters have seen their core (non-political) ad revenue decline. Bringing in new clients who could not previously afford to the time and money it takes to create local ads by offering them automated AI ad creation tools could help reverse those declining sales.

Waymark's tools have already been adopted by such broadcasters as Fox, Gray and Scripps.