New Yahoo Advertising Data Offering Takes Aim at Ad Market Fragmentation

NEW YORK—Yahoo Advertising is addressing the splintering advertising market with a new product that blends datasets to give advertisers greater perspective on connected TV (CTV) and linear audience viewers.

Called Unified TV Audiences, the new product offers advertisers a way to plan, activate and measure across 108 million U.S. households in Yahoo Demand Side Platforms (DSP) in an efficient and effective way, the company said.

“As the landscape of TV viewership data becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, advertisers face the challenge of adequately targeting and measuring their audiences across TV platforms and channels,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief review officer at Yahoo.

“Unified TV Audiences solve for this by blending CTV and linear data so advertisers have a holistic view of the TV ecosystem, enabling them to more accurately reach their intended audiences, while optimizing strategies, targeting and performance.”

The unified data offering combines TV datasets, such as those derived from automatic content recognition (ACR) and linear set-top boxes (STBs). The Yahoo DSP user panel of more than 205 million logged-in U.S. users also enhances the Unified TV Audiences offering.

Combined, these data sources provide ad buyers with a comprehensive view of TV viewership and a means to access desired audience segments based on knowledge about CTV and linear TV viewing behavior, it said.

One early adopter of Unified TV Audiences, eBay, already has used the data to enhance the effectiveness of its TV advertising, Yahoo Advertising said.

By identifying linear TV audiences exposed to NASCAR programming and insurance commercials, eBay Motors was able to extend its reach to those audiences watching CTV and digital channels, thereby positioning itself prominently in the auto parts market, it said.

An eBay comparison of a previous single-source TV data segment strategy to a campaign relying on Yahoo Unified TV Audiences revealed the new offering led to an average 52% increase in campaign reach across devices and audiences, Yahoo Advertising said.