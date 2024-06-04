Clear-Com Expands Connectivity, Device Support Of Arcadia Intercom

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has unveiled updates for its Arcadia intercom platform to offer expanded connectivity and device support.

Arcadia now delivers a seamless, highly efficient communication experience and provides a variety of features, such as I.V. Direct Interfacing, which allows effortless interfacing with LQ, Eclipse E-IPA and other Arcadia systems over LAN, WAN or the Internet, the company said.

New HelixNet HXII-DPL Powerline device support expands intercom capabilities with enhanced support for HelixNet devices, allowing for greater flexibility and integration within communication infrastructure, it said.

The increased capacity for FreeSpeak II digital wireless system beltpacks and IP transceivers means that Arcadia now supports a significantly higher number of these devices, accommodating larger teams and more complex communication requirements. Arcadia now also doubles the number of supported HelixNet user stations, the company said.

"Our goal has always been to provide our users with the most advanced and reliable communication solutions. Arcadia represents a significant leap forward in terms of connectivity and capacity, empowering our customers to achieve even greater efficiency and performance in their operations," said Clear-Com president Bob Boster.

The latest release of Arcadia is now available.

More information is available on the company’s website .