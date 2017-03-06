Trump Meets With Pai in Oval Office
WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will head to the White House on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. There is now word on what the meeting will entail, but it comes ahead of Pai's Senate Commerce Committee oversight hearing that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
The full story can be found on TVT's sister publication B&C.
