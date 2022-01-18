Tina Tuli Joins Firstlight Media as VP of Global Marketing

TORONTO—Firstlight Media has hired Tina Tuli as vice president of global marketing.

Tuli, whose career trajectory has included senior marketing positions with Samdesk and Magic Leap, will lead development and implementation of marketing strategies that emphasize how Firstlight Media’s OTT platform can help Tier 1 content providers and distributors create engaging, differentiated OTT services, the company said.

“From mobile computing to VR, AR and AI, Tina Tuli’s impact has been felt across the emerging technology landscape,” said Paul Pastor, chief business officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. “Her proven ability to build teams and programs will be invaluable as we communicate Firstlight Media’s leadership position in shifting the OTT industry to fast, flexible cloud-native platforms.”

"Across every area of technology, the transition to cloud-based architectures has resulted in revolutionary product breakthroughs,” said Tuli. “In OTT, Firstlight Media is leading the way in helping providers harness the full power of the cloud to quickly and cost effectively transform viewer experiences and engagement; I look forward to working with the industry to highlight how cloud-native platforms in general – and Firstlight’s platform in particular – can drive new, dynamic consumer OTT experiences and while positively impacting our partner’s bottom lines.”

Most recently CMO at Samdesk, Tuli led creation and execution of campaigns that helped the company attract and retain customers and expand market share. At Magic Leap, as vice president, marketing strategy and operations, Tuli developed and launched the company’s first-ever go-to-market strategies. Later, as vice president, enterprise and partner marketing, she developed the partner marketing organization and created and implemented an omni-channel enterprise marketing strategy to support ambitious sales objectives. Earlier in her career, Tuli spent eight years with mobile computing pioneer Research in Motion aka BlackBerry.