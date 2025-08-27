Fox, YouTube TV Agree on Short Extension in Carriage Talks

FCC Chair Carr urged them to quickly resolve the dispute in a post saying `Get the Deal Done Google!'

FCC chair Brendan Carr at press conference
Fox and YouTube TV have agreed to a "short-term" extension in their carriage talks as they try to replace the existing agreement that expired on August 27 at 5 pm ET.

The two companies did not say how long of an extension they had agreed to. Such disputes right before the start of football season have become increasingly common in recent years.

"We have reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to YouTube TV subscribers as we continue to work on a new agreement," YouTube TV reported in a blog. "We are committed to advocating on behalf of our subscribers as we work toward a fair deal and will keep you updated on our progress."

Separately, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr urged the two parties to resolve their differences before the weekend's big game between Texas and Ohio State. "Get the deal done Google!" he posted on X.

