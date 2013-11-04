The Cable Show Opens Call for Papers and Speakers
LOS ANGELES—The Cable Show is now accepting applications to become speakers or to present papers for the 2014 Spring Technical Proceedings Forum.
For papers to be considered for inclusion, abstracts are due for peer-review by Dec. 16, 2013.
Speaker proposals must be received online by Jan. 17, 2014, in order to participate in the educational session panels.
