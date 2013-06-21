Thai broadcaster turns to IP newsgathering

Thai broadcaster BBTV Channel 7 has selected TVU Networks’ TVUPack mobile cellular uplink systems to expand its live broadcast capabilities.

As one of the largest national broadcasters in Thailand, BBTV Channel 7 has become increasingly reliant on the ability to provide live coverage of important news and events to its viewers.

For BBTV Channel 7, TVUPack has significantly expanded its ability to deliver live video from more places.



“We operate in a highly competitive market, and TVUPack gives us the edge, enabling us to report breaking news faster,” said Tassikorn Chalitpipul, News Department, BBTV Channel 7. “Moreover, the TVUPack is not only easy to operate, but it’s easy to move between locations allowing for lightning fast setup and teardown during our live shots.”

“Whether it be a political disturbance or a tsunami, TVUPack’s portability lets us report the news in every environment, no matter the location. The ability to broadcast the news from on-location before anyone else has given us a tremendous competitive advantage.”



Another advantage for BBTV Channel 7 is TVUPack’s ability to give field crews more flexibility. “With TVUPack we can also use its store and forward functionality that enables our reporters to shoot and edit several packages in the field and use the aggregated data connections to send finished stories back to our server,” explained Chalitpipul.



TVUPack also provides BBTV Channel 7 with a cost-effective system to cover news outside of Thailand. “We first used the TVUPack as we were covering the U.S. presidential elections, and we were able to broadcast live from the United States to Thailand for a fraction of the cost of a satellite truck,” said Chalitpipul.

Over the past year, the broadcaster began testing different cellular uplink systems with the ultimate goal of expanding its live broadcast capabilities. After testing was complete, BBTV Channel 7 selected TVUPack.