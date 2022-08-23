Telemundo’s Texas Stations to Launch New Morning Newscast

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas—The Telemundo Station Group has announced that “Noticias Telemundo Texas”, a new, two-hour weekday newscast, will begin airing across five Texas DMAs beginning September 26.

The regional morning newscast will air Monday to Friday from 5am to 7am CT on Telemundo KXTX / Dallas Fort Worth, KTMD / Houston, KVDA / San Antonio, KTLM / Harlingen-McAllen and KTDO / El Paso.

Telemundo’s hoyDía national morning show will air at 7am CT (instead of 6am CT) in the markets that will air the new morning newscast.

The station group said that the anchor team and reporter roster for “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will be announced soon. It also said that it is hiring people for on-camera and behind-the-camera roles.

“Local news is and will continue to be the most trusted source of information that audiences turn to when they want to know what is happening in their communities,” said Ozzie Martinez, senior vice president of news, digital and standards, Telemundo Station Group. “With the launch of our new Texas morning newscast, we are doubling down on our commitment to give our audiences the best in class news they deserve and elevating our storytelling by presenting the news that is driving the news cycle in Texas and explaining why these stories matter for each community.”

Anchored from The Studios at DFW, a state-of-the-art news facility that is home to Telemundo 39 / KXTX, NBC 5 / KXAS and LX News network, “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will deliver the day’s major news stories while helping to explain its impacts in each community, the station group said.

With the addition of this new newscast, Telemundo’s 31 television stations will deliver more than 26,600 live news hours to their local communities each year.