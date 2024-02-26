Telemundo Names Gemma Garcia as New Head of Noticias Telemundo

MIAMI—Noticias Telemundo has appointed Gemma Garcia to head Telemundo’s news division, reporting directly to Luis Fernandez, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Garcia, a seasoned newsroom executive with more than 30 years of experience in broadcast and digital news in the United States and Spain, will be responsible for the network’s news programming across all platforms. As executive vice president of news, she will oversee Noticias Telemundo’s news programming, editorial units, digital news properties, newsgathering and bureaus in the United States and Latin America. Garcia will also lead coverage of the 2024 U.S. presidential election and the production of election-focused news specials, the network said.

“Gemma brings impeccable news judgment, invaluable experience as an innovative news leader and an unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism for the Latino community,” said Fernandez. “I’ve known Gemma for many years, and I have no doubt her unparalleled leadership, rigor and journalistic passion will help Noticias Telemundo grow our reach and strengthen our brand among Latino audiences.”

Most recently, Garcia was the head of news at RTVE Play, the over-the-top (OTT) media service of Radio Televisión Española (RTVE), Spain’s largest public media company, responsible for growing streaming and digital news content. In her new role, Garcia rejoins Noticias Telemundo where she held several senior news leadership positions.

“I am thrilled to return to Noticias Telemundo at this critical time for our community to reaffirm our commitment to rigorous and balanced news coverage across all platforms under our motto – las cosas como son, or telling it like it is,” said Garcia. “As we approach historic presidential elections in both the United States and Mexico, I look forward to working with the best team of news professionals in Spanish-language television to continue to give Latinos a voice and provide them with all the news and resources they need to make well-informed decisions.”

Garcia previously served as Telemundo’s senior vice president of digital news, spearheading efforts to develop original content and expand Noticias Telemundo’s reach on digital and social platforms. From 2019 to 2022, she was vice president for network and digital news and oversaw the editorial vision, day-to-day operations and production of Noticias Telemundo’s broadcast news programs and award-winning digital news team.

Under her direction, Noticias Telemundo newscasts won several Emmy awards including outstanding newscast or news magazine in Spanish in 2021.

Garcia also helped develop and launch some of the news network’s most innovative news franchises and initiatives, including Planeta Tierra, the only environmental reporting unit in Spanish-language television news in the United States, and Axios Latino, a newsletter published in English and Spanish in partnership with Axios covering Latino issues.

Garcia first joined Noticias Telemundo in 2016 as executive producer from Spanish television broadcaster TVE, where she held positions as chief correspondent in New York, Italy and the Vatican, and North Africa. She also served as deputy head of TVE’s news department, managing a team of 1,200 people.

Garcia graduated with a master’s degree in journalism from Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain.