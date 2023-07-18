TAG To Make European Debut of Realtime Media Performance Monitoring At IBC2023

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems will introduce to the European market an enriched version of its Realtime Media Performance monitoring and visualization platform during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

Among the enhancements are elevated integration with Skyline Communications DataMiner for concentrated content insights and management capabilities, the company said.

The company will also make the official European debut of its Content Matching technology that automatically and accurately identifies and compares the content throughout the workflow, which gives users of the platform another layer of confidence. The company will show these new capabilities and display of dashboard visualizations that it’s incorporated into its Media Control System (MCS), it said.

The heightened integration with Skyline Communications DataMiner adds a robust level of automation, control and orchestration to TAG’s MCS, a monitoring control and data aggregation engine. MCS enables media companies and content owners to manage monitoring for any scale and get the most out of monitoring data with advanced tools to visualize data and glean operational insights, the company said.

Seamlessly adding support for TAG’s MCS to Skyline DataMiner surfaces valuable media health insights and management capabilities on DataMiner’s dashboard and apps. Alarms from both solutions are visualized on the TAG advanced multiviewer display, it said.

TAG’s Content Matching technology is an intelligently engineered process that ensures content is delivered in real time to its intended destination without any errors or discrepancies. It helps identify potential issues and confirms signal integrity leading to increased broadcaster confidence and a high-quality viewer experience.

Content Matching detects similar content across two different streams to ensure correct and uninterrupted delivery. This is done by creating a unique fingerprint for each video frame and audio envelope and matching them across the entire media distribution path against a user-defined reference point. The technology reduces workflow complexity and eyes-on-glass and enables media companies to deliver quality content with fewer resources and more confidence, it said.

See TAG Video Systems at IBC 2023 Stand 1.C15.