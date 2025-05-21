TAG Video Systems, swXtch.io Unveil Advanced Cloud-Based Media Monitoring Solution

NEW YORK — TAG Video Systems , a major provider of software-based IP media probing, monitoring, visualization, and analytics, and swXtch.io , a provider of cloud-based multicast networking, announced that they are collaborating to provide advanced cloud-based media monitoring for broadcasters and content creators.

As part of the collaboration, they are integrating swXtch.io’s unique cloud capabilities with TAG’s software-based multiviewer.

The combined solutions can monitor any IP stream, including 2110 and JPEG XS, with on-premises-level performance. This brings high-accuracy stream monitoring to workflows, simultaneously reducing costs and lowering latency while delivering real-time insights into stream health and quality.

“We are thrilled to deepen our technical collaboration with TAG Video Systems,” said Patrick McCoy, head of product at swXtch.io. “Together, we are enabling broadcasters to embrace cloud adoption with confidence, unlocking unprecedented agility, efficiency, and innovation in media monitoring.”

“Our collaboration with swXtch.io is driven by a shared commitment to providing broadcasters with the most advanced and flexible tools for media monitoring,” added Michael Demb, vice president of product strategy at TAG Video Systems. “By combining our expertise, we empower customers with coherent, scalable, and cost-effective cloud and hybrid monitoring solutions.”

The two companies described the key benefits of the joint solution as follows:

Optimized Cost Efficiency : Reduces bandwidth consumption and latency through streamlined multicast replication.

: Reduces bandwidth consumption and latency through streamlined multicast replication. Seamless Cloud Monitoring: Provides real-time, scalable, and reliable visibility into multiple streams.

Provides real-time, scalable, and reliable visibility into multiple streams. Broad Format Compatibility : Supports a diverse range of industry-standard formats and protocols.

: Supports a diverse range of industry-standard formats and protocols. Enhanced Flexibility and Scalability: Empowers broadcasters to efficiently manage complex cloud-based workflows.

These capabilities were recently showcased at the AWS JPEG XS Interop event, where TAG's cloud-based multiviewer seamlessly monitored JPEG XS multicast streams originating from an on-premises network. The demonstration underscored the readiness of broadcasters to adopt cloud workflows without compromising on performance, cost, or flexibility.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors