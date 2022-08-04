Spurs Selects CommScope for Wireless Upgrade

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has been selected by Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) as the provider for next generation mobile connectivity solutions at the AT&T Center, home of the San Antonio Spurs.

As part of the agreement, CommScope’s in-building wireless solutions will deliver dedicated 4G, 5G, and private wireless network access. These solutions will allow fans and concert goers to enjoy more immersive experiences while providing improved operational efficiencies for the venue and vendors.

CommScope’s ERA All-Digital DAS will allow the AT&T Center to increase its mobile broadband wireless capacity to provide an augmented fan experience utilizing ultra-wideband 5G.

This will include immersive content, paperless entry, cashless payments, and in-seat ordering with their smartphones. Users will also experience low latency interaction when they engage with experiences through the recently launched official Spurs Mobile App.

“All these capabilities require venues to provide fast and reliable wireless networks. CommScope is honored to provide our premier ERA DAS platform and CBRS solutions for the Spurs to enable these innovative offerings for their fans at AT&T Center,” stated Darla Braun, senior vice president of sales and business development, CommScope.

In addition to being selected as the in-building cellular platform for fan facing mobile broadband, SS&E selected CommScope CBRS to provide the AT&T Center with its first private wireless network, dedicated to operations and enhanced security around the arena.

This purpose-built private network can easily address a wide range of business-critical operational needs and allows for the addition of digital elements such as smart parking, analytics, security, and crowd management without stressing existing networks.

CommScope’s ERA increases efficiency by reducing head-end space by as much as 80% over a traditional analog system, all while minimizing network complexity and costs, the company said. This will allow the AT&T Center to achieve power, space and cooling savings.