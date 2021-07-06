Sinclair’s WUTV/Fox 29 Launches Local News Operations

BUFFALO, N.Y.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has launched local news operations at its Fox 29 WUTV Buffalo, NY station with a nightly newscast at 10 p.m. and has gone live with a Buffalo Plus digital news site for Bills and Sabres fans.

Fox 29 news, which began airing on July 1, provides reporting from across New York with content from a statewide network of sister stations. Viewers will also see reporting from Sinclair’s team of journalists in Washington DC.

Fox 29 has also launched an “Buffalo Plus,” a digital news site for Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans. “Buffalo Plus” will take audiences beyond headlines with photo galleries, commentary, team news, exclusive programming, podcasts and information about the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, the station reported.

The Fox 29 on-air team will be led by veteran New York journalist Michael Benny, chief meteorologist Scott Hetsko, and sports director Mike Catalana.

Leading Fox 29’s team as news director is award-winning journalist Kelly Holland, who has 15 years of experience in the Buffalo market, previously serving as news director for Spectrum News Buffalo.

“With news breaking in the Buffalo region by the minute, our newscasts will provide the latest local news and sports coverage so our audiences don’t miss a beat,” said Nick Magnini, Fox 29’s vice president and general manager. “It’s essential our viewers are equipped with the most up-to-date information, and our dedicated news team will do just that, sharing the most important stories each day.”