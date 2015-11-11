Shure President/CEO Lamantia Announces Retirement Plan

Santo "Sandy" LaMantia

NILES, ILL.—Shure has announced that President and CEO Santo “Sandy” Lamantia will retire on July 1, 2016, and that Christine “Chris” Schyvinck will take over his positions. Schyvinck currently serves as the executive vice president of global operations, marketing and sales, and chief operating officer. She will take on the added title of president as of Jan. 1, 2016, and then take over as president and CEO on July 1.

Lamantia joined Shure in 1995 as vice president of engineering and was appointed president and CEO in May of 1996.

Christine "Chris" Schyvinck

Schyvinck has been with the company since 1989. She was appointed to lead global marketing and sales in 2006. Her promotion to the role of executive vice president of global operations, marketing and sales, and COO came back in June of this year.

Shure is a manufacturer of microphone and audio electronics based in Niles, Ill.