Shure Promotes Schyvinck and Hamerlinck

NILES, Ill. – Shure Inc. has announced the promotion of two of its senior executives, Chris Schyvinck and Robin Hamerlinck.

Chris Schyvinck

Schyvinck has been promoted to the role of executive vice president of global operations, marketing and sales, as well as chief operating officer. Her responsibilities have been expanded as she now will lead the company’s operations division and manage the global marketing sales division. Schyvinck has been with Shure since 1989.

Hamerlinck has been promoted to senior vice president of global information systems and chief information officer. Hamerlinck has been with Shure since 2007.

Shure is a manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics located in Niles, Ill.