Advanced Systems Group Adds Matt Mangini as Account Manager

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Media and technology services provider Advanced Systems Group has hired Matt Mangini as an account manager on its expanding audio team.

A 20-year veteran of the industry, Mangini will be tasked with maintaining, growing and building new relationships with clients, vendors and the audio community in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

“ASG has always had long roots in audio and especially the Hollywood film and television community,” Dave Van Hoy, ASG’s president, said. “While ASG has grown to encompass all parts of media production and postproduction, our passion for audio has never changed. That is what drove our acquisition of AID and the building of our Burbank audio team that Matt is joining. I’m super-excited to bring Matt into the team, having worked with his father for over 40 years.”

In a statement, Mangini described himself as a “technologist when it comes to the intersection between technology and art.”

“I quite literally grew up in edit rooms and dub stages,” Mangini said. “Our family always had a computer in the household, starting in the early ’80s. My father was one of the first to adopt Pro Tools at the start of the digital revolution in Hollywood. I love gear. But more than just boxes, buttons and knobs, I love what we can do with them. The ability to impart some part of the human experience has a certain kind of magic that drives me to help creatives achieve their vision.”

In his new role on ASG’s audio team, Mangini will be reunited with its leader, Hamid “Gadget” Hopkins, the company said. “I’ve worked either directly or indirectly with Gadget since he hired me for my first job in the industry,” Mangini said. “When he called and said there was an open position with people I had previous experience with, under audio team director Tom Menrath, who has a sterling reputation, it was an easy decision to sign up to bring my connections and experience over to ASG.”

Mangini will be based in Burbank and can be reached at mmangini@asgllc.com.