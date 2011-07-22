Satellite Update – July 22, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00793.
- •SES Americom requested a modification of its license for AMC-9 to allow a 0.4 degree change in the north/south orientation of the C-band reflector from the previously authorized orientation. The Ku-band reflector orientation would not change. SES Americom previously received permission to change the orientation of AMC-4's reflector.
From FCC Report SAT-00794.
- •Intelsat New Dawn, Ltd received special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate Intelsat New Dawn at 32.85 degrees east longitude (EL) for 14 days, starting July 14, 2011. It is authorized to operate the communications payload on the satellite using the 3625-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands and 5850-6500 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand is authorized on specified C and Ku-band frequencies to maintain it at 32.85 degrees EL during transfer of traffic from Galaxy 11 to Intelsat New Dawn and then to drift it to its authorized location at 32.8 degrees EL. You may remember that Intelsat New Dawn had problems deploying its C-band reflector.
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted STA to XM Radio, Inc to activate the Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) communications payload on XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL using the 2332.5-2345.0 MHz band for testing for up to 30 days.
- •EchoStar received STA to perform telemetry, tracking and telecommand functions with EchoStar 4 in the 12.2-12.7 GHz and 17.3-17.8 GHz bands necessary to execute end-of-life maneuvers boosting the satellite to a disposal orbit with a minimum perigee of approximately 350 km above the geostationary arc and thereafter execute further maneuvers to burn hydrazine propellant to depletion.
