Satellite Update – Aug. 25, 2011
Information on these applications is from FCC Report SAT-00801:
- •DirecTV Enterprises LLC requested the FCC modify its license for DirecTV RB-1 operating at 99.175 degrees west longitude (WL) and providing 17/24 GHz broadcasting satellite service (BSS) to allow a move to 99.235 degrees WL and to include Puerto Rico in its coverage area. DIRECTV also requested modification of its authorization for BSS satellite DirecTV RB-2 to expand its coverage to Puerto Rico.
- •Intelsat Licensee LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to drift Intelsat 702 from 50.8 degrees east longitude (EL) to 47.5 degrees EL and, if needed, operate it at that location using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth). The FCC Report did not list any Ku-band uplink (Earth-to-space) frequencies, typically 14.0 to 14.5 GHz.
- •Dish Operating LLC sought STA for 180 days to continue to operate EchoStar 7 at 118.8 degrees WL using DBS Channels 1-21.
- •SES Americom filed an application to modify its AMC-4 authorization at 67 degrees WL to add a C-band beacon frequency of 4199.5 MHz.
From FCC Report SAT-00802:
- •The FCC granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 10 days, commencing Aug. 12, 2011, to operate TT&C necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 54.85 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. It also allowed Intelsat to provide fixed satellite service from Intelsat 702 using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Intelsat received STA for 30 days to operate TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 706 from 72.1 degrees EL to 72.0 degrees EL, using specified C-band frequencies, and STA to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) during the drift to and while located at 72.0 degrees EL using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku bands 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
