Satellite Update – Aug. 18, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00799:
- •Intelsat License LLC filed an application to launch and operate Intelsat 23 at 307 degrees east longitude (EL) operating in the conventional C-band and 11.45-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat 23 will replace Intelsat 707 at that location. The 11.95-12.2 GHz band is new, but Intelsat does not seek authority to use the 10.95-11.2 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) bands previously used by Intelsat 707. Telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) will use specified C-band frequencies.
- •SES Americom requested a five year extension of license for AMC-1, through October 15, 2016. AMC-1 is located at 103 degrees west longitude (WL) and operates on conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 11.7-12.2 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz. SES also requested authority to conduct TT&C operations necessary to place AMC-1 into a disposal orbit at the end of its operational life.
- •Intelsat asked for special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) via Intelsat 603 at 11.5 degrees EL using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C uses specified C-band frequencies.
From FCC Report SAT-00800:
- •The FCC granted Intelsat STA for 30 day to conduct TT&C necessary to effect the drift of Intelsat 702 from 54.85 degrees EL to 50.0 degrees EL and to maintain it temporarily at that location. Intelsat is also authorized to provide fixed satellite services using conventional C-band and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space) from that location during the STA. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •The FCC granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to continue to perform TT&C operations with Intelsat 3-R necessary to execute end-of-life maneuvers intended to boost it from its current location at 81 degrees WL to a disposal orbit with a minimum perigee altitude of 150 km above the geostationary arc. TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat also received STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Galaxy 26 from 50.75 degrees EL to 50.0 degrees EL and to maintain it at that location using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is authorized to provide FSS via Galaxy 26 using Ku-band frequencies 11.7-12.2 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz during the drift and after it arrives at 50.0 degrees EL. Intelsat is also moving Intelsat 702 to the same location, as noted earlier.
- •Intelsat New Dawn Company informed the FCC that Intelsat New Dawn was successfully placed into orbit at its assigned location of 32.8 degrees EL and became operational at that location as of July 9, 2011. The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division determined that Intelsat New Dawn has completed the launch and operational milestone associated with the grant of its space station authorization. The FCC notice made no mention of the failure of the C-band reflector to deploy.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox