Run3TV, TVision Partner on NextGen TV Measurement

NEW YORK—Broadcasters who have deployed ATSC 3.0 (aka NextGen TV) have a new resource to help them better understand who’s viewing 3.0 and what features they’re using. Run3TV, the new ATSC 3.0 application platform that enables Smart Broadcasting for TV stations, today announced a partnership with TVision, a provider of TV-viewing and attention data.

TVision maintains a panel of about 5,000 U.S. households representing more than 14,000 people and measures person-level viewer engagement and attention on a second-by-second basis, providing insights into audience behaviors beyond just what channel is on the TV.

Run3TV provides an ATSC 3.0-compliant application framework that developers and broadcasters can use to build and deploy Smart Broadcasting applications. When a consumer tunes to an ATSC 3.0 signal, smart TVs that have implemented Run3TV receive information in the broadcast signal that enables the TV to fetch the associated application designated by the broadcaster. That application, and the Run3TV application framework that it runs in, are loaded into the HTML5 browser on the TV, and the TV then presents the app to the consumer.

“TVision is a respected and trusted voice in the audience measurement industry,” Run3TV CEO Michael Collette said. “Our focus with TVision is to enrich the data we collect describing TV-viewing behavior on smart TVs with TVision data describing the number and demographics of viewers present in the room and associated attention metrics for broadcast and broadband ads. We plan to use this information to improve broadcasters’ understanding of the audiences they are reaching, to better understand the viewing time ‘lift’ generated by Smart Broadcasting capabilities such as program restart and to measure increases in attention metrics from enhanced TV content applications built by our broadcasters and powered by the underlying Run3TV application.

“We may also want to better understand how NextGen TV broadcasting and its more contemporary features attract and retain younger audiences,” Collette added.

“The value of using person-level, second-by-second data is to better understand the audience size and demographics of viewers for both streaming and linear programming,” TVision CEO Yan Liu said. “Local stations can better position their inventory of available advertising when they have highly accurate co-viewing, demo and attention metrics that help validate the real engagement levels for their programming.”

Run3TV is now available as a key feature of NextGen TV over-the-air broadcasting, now available to about 76% of U.S. households, according to Pearl TV, the industry’s ATSC 3.0 consortium.

Run3TV allows local stations to add new features and capabilities for viewers beyond just linear television, such as program restart and personalized streamed content from local stations.