Run3TV Names Michael Collette CEO, Tom Weiss CTO

NEW YORK—Media industry veterans Michael Collette and Tom Weiss will lead Run3TV as chief executive officer and chief technology officer, respectively, the Pearl TV and Pearl Network Consortium spinoff said today.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Tom to the Run3TV team," said Pat LaPlatney, co-CEO of Gray Television. "Their expertise and leadership are invaluable as we continue to demonstrate our commitment and momentum in enhancing the television viewing experience. At Gray, we believe in bringing more relevant news, weather, and sports content to consumers, tailored to their preferences. The combination of broadcast and broadband through hybrid television marks a significant step forward in achieving this goal."

RunTV is the ATSC 3.0 broadcast app framework developed by the consortium that enables interactive experiences for TV viewers, merging over-the-air and over-the-top capabilities and giving broadcasters access to advanced broadcast analytics. In June, it was spun out as an independent entity.

The appointments underscore Run3TV's commitment to innovation and its mission to deliver a superior Smart Broadcasting experience, Pearl TV said.

The Run3TV application framework enables broadcasters and their developers to build and deploy standards-compliant apps that run on a wide selection of TV chipsets and operating systems. Today, Run3TV powers nearly 200 applications in broadcast markets throughout the U.S. and is available on more than 13 million certified NextGen TV sets from Hisense, LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony and TCL as well as NextGen TV certified upgrade receiver accessories from ADTH and Zinwell, it said.

As CEO, Collette will guide Run3TV as it expands its footprint in the broadcasting industry.

Collette has held leadership positions at Inscape, Dativa, TVScientific, OpenTV, Active Video, Ucentric Systems and PhyFlex Networks. He received a Technical Emmy for Innovation in TV Measurement while at Inscape.

"Our Run3TV platform not only allows broadcasters to extend viewing time and drive streaming video consumption of local content, but it also opens up new opportunities for interactive and addressable advertising. As the industry evolves towards a data-driven landscape, Run3TV is at the forefront, aligning with the new currency movement that emphasizes the integration of unified linear and streaming data,” said Collette.

Run3TV's application platform enables broadcasters to enrich the NextGen TV viewing experience with features such as program restart and advanced emergency alerts to provide viewers with immediate access to essential information. With Run3TV viewers can find their favorite content, whether live broadcasts or on streaming services, via a menu, allowing for a more interactive, engaging and modern viewing experience.

Weiss, who will focus on enhancing Run3TV's application framework, is a former chief data scientist at Inscape, Dativa and Marketcast. He also is a former CEO of both TV Genius and Genius Digital, and also served as global head of the return path business for GFK.

"Run3TV is paving the way for a new business model in broadcast television, one that leverages data to deliver personalized content and enhance viewer engagement. Our goal is to provide broadcasters with the tools they need to connect more deeply with their audiences,” said Weiss.

More information is available on the Run3TV website.